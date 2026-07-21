A minor earthquake in the early morning has rattled windows and woken residents in the Dubbo region.

The magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck near Dubbo early on Wednesday morning, prompting at least 160 reports to Geoscience Australia in the first half hour from people who felt the tremor.

Geoscience Australia recorded the earthquake at 5.31am on Wednesday, July 22, at a depth of 9 kilometres.

The estimated epicentre was at latitude -32.11 and longitude 148.59, placing it about 15km north of the Dubbo CBD, close to the Newell Highway.

The first seismic signal was detected at the monitoring station at Dubbo College Senior Campus at 5.31.58am, about four seconds after the earthquake’s recorded epicentral time.

At least 160 felt reports had been submitted to Geoscience Australia following the earthquake. The initial event information did not include any confirmed reports of injuries or property damage.