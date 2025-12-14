Fresh Arts Inc held their final exhibition of 2025, “Masters Inspired,” at Ramiens Timber Co showroom on Friday, November 28 2025.

Coordinators Jayne Hutty and Sandra Gaffney reported a successful evening, with almost 100 attendees and seven artworks sold in the first hour.

Jessica Moore, Manager of Arts and Culture at Dubbo Regional Council, officially opened the exhibition.

The exhibition is open to the public until Monday, December 22, and visitors to Ramiens' showroom (cnr Fitzroy St and Cobborah Rd) can expect to see 60 artworks, including paintings, printmaking, drawings, and ceramics.

Arts lovers can visit the exhibition during standard business hours Monday to Friday, and on Saturday mornings until it closes.