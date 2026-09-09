Western NSW Local Health District’s staff were recognised at its annual awards ceremony at Dubbo Rhino Lodge on Thursday, August 13.

The 2026 awards - 19 categories of which were presented following the district’s annual symposium - acknowledge and celebrate the hard work of teams, projects and individual health professionals from across the region, also promoting innovation in the provision of safe, high-quality care and patient experience.

“Every year, the quality of projects, teams and people submitted for consideration speaks volumes of the talent and dedication across our District. I know judging panels had an incredibly difficult time selecting recipients,” WNSWLHD Chief Executive Mark Spittal said.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate all of the award recipients and finalists, and thank everyone for making submissions.”

Warren Williams (WNSWLHD Cultural Capability Manager) was announced as the 2026 Staff Member of the Year. A vital part of the transformation of cultural capability across the entire region, Warren has worked tirelessly to help embed Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing into the District’s learning, reflection and practice.

Donna Cain (Lachlan Health Service) was announced as the 2026 Volunteer of the Year for her immense contribution, commitment and professionalism since joining the service seven years ago, Donna has introduced multiple innovations to improve awareness of health and wellbeing programs, and has played a vital role in childhood a range of clinics for childhood vaccinations and audiometry.

A further 15 individuals, teams and projects were recognised among the remaining 17 award categories, as follows:

• Chief Executive’s Award: Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol State-wide Transition to Professional Practice

• Board Award: Building Healthy Communities Challenge: Empowering Rural Communities, Delivering Local Change

• People’s Choice Award: Dancing Towards Healthy Ageing Across Western NSW

• Senior Leader of the Year: Dr Marco Metelo (Director of Medical Services, Bathurst Health Service)

• ACI Rural Innovation: Virtual Support: Proactive Monitoring for Safer Rural Care

• Inspiring Team of the Year: Pregnancy Options Care and Support Service

• Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare: The First Welcome Matters: Cultural Awareness Training for Volunteers

• Environmental Sustainability: One Million Pieces

• Keeping People Healthy: Dancing Towards Healthy Ageing Across Western NSW

• Excellence in Provision of Mental Health Services: Virtual Psychiatry Hub

• Transforming Patient Experience: Listening Beyond the Vitals: Person-centred Care in the ED

• Patient Safety First: Safe Ultrasound Guided Cannulation Program

• People and Culture: Ways of Working: Creating Options for an Agile and Responsive Radiation Oncology Workforce

• Health Research: Improving D-Dimer Stewardship in Rural Emergency Medicine

• Excellence in Multicultural Healthcare: One Stop Model for Remote Multicultural Health

• Health Equity: Building Healthy Communities Challenge: Empowering Rural Communities, Delivering Local Change

• Health Innovation: Virtual Support: Proactive Monitoring for Safer Rural Care.