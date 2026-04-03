Access has been partially restored around the No.1 Church Street site in Dubbo as recovery efforts continue following last week’s partial crane collapse, with authorities confirming the operation remains focused on safety and careful planning.

An update issued by the project developers on Thursday confirmed the exclusion zone has been reduced, allowing the Tracker Riley Walkway to reopen, while some surrounding streets remain closed. Bligh Street between Wingewarra and Church Street, and Church Street between Macquarie and Bligh streets, continue to be restricted.

Businesses near the Bligh Street car park have been granted limited access for essential services, including waste collection and gas deliveries, as crews progress recovery work on site.

Following the earlier removal of the tower section of the crane, teams have been preparing for the next stage, including setting up additional cranes and testing removal methods. Further meetings involving SafeWork NSW, union representatives and the construction team are expected to finalise approvals for the dismantling process.

However, the Easter break will temporarily pause major works, with the removal of the crane boom scheduled to begin once crews return.

Demolition and salvage specialists are also expected onsite early next week to assess and plan the removal of remaining scaffolding and debris.

Street closures are anticipated to remain in place until at least the end of next week, depending on progress.

Project representatives said the operation “remains a careful and controlled operation, with safety of workers, surrounding businesses and the broader community as the highest priority”.

" We again thank the Dubbo community and business owners – and broader community – for their continued support, patience and understanding during this time," they said.