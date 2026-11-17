After 22 years serving up fresh kebabs and warm hospitality to the Dubbo community, Atlas Kebabs owner Farzaneh Sedghi is preparing to retire and enjoy more time with her family, grandchildren and travelling.

Farzaneh’s journey began nearly 40 years ago when she moved from Sydney with her husband, Nasser, and their two young children, then aged three and one. After fleeing religious persecution of the Baha’is in Iran, Farzaneh spent several years in India where she met and married her husband.

After arriving in Australia in 1982, Farzaneh spent three years in Sydney before friends recommended Dubbo as a place to settle. It did not take long for her to fall in love with the town and its friendly community.

A passionate cook who loved hospitality and connecting with people, Farzaneh’s path into the food business began through her involvement in Dubbo’s multicultural community. In 1994, when the local Baha’i community began organising the city’s first Multicultural Festival, Farzaneh took on a major role in catering and entertainment.

For 12 years, she helped coordinate food, performances and sponsorship. The kebab business was a supporter of the event, and the owner shared his desire to sell with Farzaneh. When the opportunity arose to purchase the shop, Farzaneh decided to take the leap, turning her love of cooking and service into a business of her own.

She opened Atlas Kebabs in 2004 on Wingewarra Street, next to Suncorp Bank, before relocating to Riverdale Shopping Centre in 2012, where the business continued to welcome loyal customers.

For Farzaneh, the secret to success has always been simple: fresh ingredients, care and a genuine desire to make people happy.

“I prepare my kebabs for my customers with delight and very fresh ingredients, and it makes a big difference,” she said.

“It is so delightful to see customers from Queensland, Victoria and other far-away places; when they travel to Dubbo, they come back for a kebab treat.”

Seeing people enjoy her food has been one of the most rewarding parts of running the business.

“When I see people enjoy the food I offer to them and go away with a good feeling, it brings a good reputation to Dubbo, and I get so much satisfaction,” she said.

Her love of sharing food and knowledge also extended beyond the shop, with Farzaneh running cooking classes at Dubbo TAFE College.

Throughout her years in Dubbo, Farzaneh has remained committed to building an inclusive community where people from different backgrounds can come together.

“We are very community-minded and would like to be integrated and respectful of the established values and offer the richness that we bring from different cultures to create an inclusive and united community as a whole,” she said.

While raising their children, Farzaneh and Nasser worked hard to provide a loving home and opportunities for their family to learn, grow and contribute to society. Their children are now grown up, highly educated and professionally successful, living in Sydney with their own families.

Farzaneh and Nasser are now the proud grandparents of six grandchildren, ranging in age from 16 months to 14 years, with another on the way. As she prepares to step away from the business she has poured so much into, Farzaneh said she was looking forward to spending more time with her loved ones and exploring new places.

Atlas Kebabs will continue under new ownership, with an experienced operator who has previously managed a kebab shop and shares a strong passion for hospitality.

Farzaneh is sure the business will continue to provide the same welcoming service and quality food that customers have come to know and love.

After more than two decades behind the counter, her retirement marks the end of one chapter, but the friendships, memories and community connections built along the way will remain a lasting part of her story in Dubbo.