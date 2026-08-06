If you haven’t been into Sportspower Dubbo recently, you might get a shock if you wander down to the Macquarie Street store now and find it no longer there.

The iconic local business has closed its doors after 53 years – a bittersweet moment for second-generation owner Anthony Barnes, who has handed the reins over to the new owner who is transitioning the business to the Intersport group brand.

“I wasn’t actively looking to sell the business, but I was made an offer too good to refuse,” he said.

“After 33 years working at Sportspower Dubbo, I’ve decided to move onto the next stage of my life and I thank the people of Dubbo and district who have supported our family business for more than 53 years.”

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Family at heart

Family have been at the heart of the business for its entirety, which married father-of-three Anthony says embodied the business in every sense.

“My parents, children and nieces and nephews have all worked in the business and the store has employed hundreds of local people over the years,” he said.

“Our family business has seen generations of Dubbo and district people come through the store who are now bringing their children and grandchildren to buy their first soccer boots or tennis racquet,” he added.

The business has also supported local sporting teams, community groups and members through sponsorship and donations, including people with serious medical conditions.

Wife Maree and their adult children Tess, Joe and Eva support Anthony in the decision to sell, and look forward to what life might look like for him after a good break.

“I’m going to take some time off and am not in a rush to do anything, as people might appreciate after 33 years working six and seven days a week. There’s a lot of lost time,” he said.

“Running a small business is a big beast to tame,” he added.

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Small beginnings

Melbourne Cup Day 1973 was a memorable day in Dubbo, and for more than the “race that stops a nation.” It was the opening day of what became the family business.

“Brian and Marea Barnes opened Brian Barnes Toy, Sports and Hobbies in Talbragar Street on Melbourne Cup Day, 5 November 1973,” Anthony said.

“Although they only took $73 on the day and probably wondered if they’d made a big mistake, the business has continued and grown ever since.”

Just four years later, in 1977, Brian was instrumental in creating the Sportscene buying group, which developed into a network of more than 60 stores across NSW and Queensland.

The business moved to its current location in Macquarie St in 1986. While Brian managed the sports store, Marea operated Toyworld from her Talbragar St store from 1978 to 1995.

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Next gen

With retailing in his blood, Anthony graduated from Charles Sturt University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Business, majoring in marketing. After living in Sydney and overseas, he returned to Dubbo in August 1993 to work in the business.

Two months later, teenager Veronica Finn (now Schulz) was employed and has been an integral part of the team.

“Veronica is a wonderful person and has been my right-hand person for these 33 years and without her help it would have been so much harder to run the business.

“She has put her heart and soul into the business and together we have been the consistent faces of Sportspower. We have truly appreciated her being part of the family.”

In 2002 Sportscene became Sportspower and in 2005 Anthony purchased the business from his parents, which meant Brian could retire.

In addition to managing Sportspower Dubbo, Anthony held a leadership role within the national Sportspower network, recently stepping down as Chair of the Member Advisory Group, a position he has held for the past 10 years.

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Overcoming challenges

“I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved over the past 33 years that I’ve been involved. We have steadily grown the business, despite some significant challenges.

“In December 2010, our warehouse was inundated by floodwaters, which completely destroyed all the stock ready for Christmas. However, our friends, family, staff and the SES worked tirelessly to ensure the store kept operating during that period.

“And of course, during Covid, customers were unable to enter the store, so we set up a trestle table at the front door and sold items customers needed from there,” he said.

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All the best

“We have loved getting to know our customers, their sporting interests and passions, and helping them to have fun and enjoy their sport," Anthony said.

“I wish the [new owners] every success in the future and hope they get as much satisfaction from serving the community as I have,” he concluded.