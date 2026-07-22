Five decades of NAIDOC Week was celebrated in Dubbo this month, with its 2026 national theme, 50 Years of Deadly, dedicated to amplifying and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures.

Dubbo kickstarted NAIDOC Week with the annual NAIDOC March to Victoria Park, followed by flag raising and cutting of the ceremonial cake at Dubbo Regional Council, before moving back to Victoria Park for the Dubbo Community NAIDOC Celebration.

Tuesday featured a Storytelling Through Dance workshop with Birrang Youth Dance Group at Macquarie Regional Library, and library app BorrowBox featured a number of books celebrating Culture, Country and connection. There was also a flag-raising and gathering at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Wednesday welcomed a Youth Sports Day at Dubbo Touch Field and Netball Courts, hosted by Oyster Tribe. Elders gathered for lunch on Thursday at Orana Youth Justice Centre (OYJC), also hosted by Oyster Tribe and OYJC.

Friday rounded out the formalities with a Community NAIDOC Day at Talbragar Mission, hosted by Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Lands Council, and Storytelling with Lionel Wood at Macquarie Regional Library.