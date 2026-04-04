Work from home refloated to cut fuel use

With no apparent end in sight to the current fuel crisis as shortages become more common and diesel, particularly, is in short supply in country areas, some local businesses are looking at the return of work from home (WFH) initiatives.

Council already offers flexible work arrangements for many of its staff, with some already long-term users of this pandemic-era reform that became instantly-popular during COVID, especially for working mothers.

Mayor Josh Black said that while he supports WFH for workers struggling with high fuel costs, its application for Council staff is outside his remit.

“The general manager, as the staff’s boss, can work out these arrangements… it first worked during COVID and seemed to go okay,” he told Dubbo Photo News.

“I understand a number of staff already work from home one or two days a week, but it’s up the GM. It’s about whatever works for the organisation,” he added.

On the issue of our new administrative head honcho, staff are going to have to wait a little longer before the winning applicant for the position, Andrew Wilsmore, leaves the timeless beauty of the “Red Centre” for the less-austere charms of the Orana region.

Formally appointed as the new general manager by Council on Friday, March 13, the current Chief Executive Officer at Alice Springs Town Council starts late next month.

“The new bloke doesn’t actually start until (Monday) May 25, so Luke Ryan (Director Infrastructure) will continue to act in that role until that time,” Mayor Black declared.

Wilsmore – who admits to having fond memories of the central west through country and school cricket carnivals in Dubbo – succeeds former CEO Murray Wood, who left to take a position with Coffs Harbour Council in late 2025.

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Savage storm topples crane arm

Following the savage storm that hit Dubbo late last week which toppled a commercial crane arm from a building site at No. 1 Church Street, Council staff were out in short order during the tempest, closing roads and diverting traffic in the CBD.

Council staff are also handling a range of emergency communication requests around the incident.

“We don’t actually have much to do with these sort of industrial accidents, but we do handle the road closures and the like, that’s about it,” Cr Black concluded.

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Innovative road repair trial

With the state of disrepair of our public thoroughfares consistently one of the biggest gripes that ratepayers have about Council, the most-recent Council meeting heard of some new ideas to overcome this persistent problem.

Dubbo, Council decided, is taking part in an “Innovative Road Pavement Materials – Investigation And Trial” on the vexing problem.

The Chamber was told that Council is to “investigate emerging pavement technologies and materials” designed to improve the durability and environmental performance of the road network.

“Where suitable and within budget, Council will consider trialling alternative pavement technologies in future road projects, including parallel trials to compare performance over time.”

Some other central west councils – Cowra, for instance – in recent years have trialled new adhesive-type compounds designed to extend the life of the district’s extensive gravel road network so as to reduce incidents of corrugating that impacts all non-bitumen thoroughfares over time.

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Funding windfall

In other news from the ordinary meeting, councillors also approved distribution of nearly $70,000 as part of Round 11 of the Bodangora Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund, including:

• Wellington Warriors FC Inc to receive $6650

• Wellington Primary School P&C to receive $8329

• Wellington Rugby Union Inc to receive $13,308

• Stuart Town Advancement Association to receive $9028

• Wellington Touch Football Association to receive $15,772

• Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society to receive $15,192

Council will, as well, proceed with the sale of 93L Railway Lane, Wongarbon, an allotment known as the “Mill’s Pit”.

If negotiations for the sale are unsuccessful or not completed by Thursday, April 16, Council will then proceed with stand-by recommendations that could lead to a new expression of interest process for sale of the property.

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How’s your water?

Council wants to know… so they’re undertaking their two-yearly Water Supply and Sewerage Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The survey will be conducted by external provider Micromex with randomly-selected residents across the local government area to receive a phone call inviting them to participate.

The currently-running survey is after 500 participants, with the survey to be undertaken by phone using a mix of mobile and landline numbers, Manager, Operations Water Supply and Sewerage, Bec Eade said.

“It is important that we understand the community’s expectations of, and satisfaction with, our water supply and sewerage services.” Ms Eade pleaded.

“The survey should only take a few minutes to complete and consists of a small number of short answer questions,” she added.

Residents with direct questions about service levels who do not receive a phone call are also invited to contact Council so staff can respond.