Close, but no chocolates, for Victoria Park tree robbers

With the current price of a block of chocolate at the supermarket sky high, could that be the motivation, perhaps, for the recent theft of mature a 2.5-metre carob tree from Victoria Park last week? Carob, for those who don’t know, is a caffeine-free, naturally sweet, low-fat, and high-fibre alternative to the cocoa bean in making chocolate.

However, our mayor, Cr Josh Black, said that floral thefts are relatively common in our local government area.

“It’s nothing unusual; whenever we plant annuals such as pansies and such, they’re often pinched,” mayor Black revealed.

“Even when we plant rosemary around the Cenotaph, they also get taken fairly quickly,” Cr Black added.

He then made the wry observation that such unconscionable behaviour is sadly part of the lot of councils throughout NSW.

“When I speak to colleagues at local government events, they tell me all councils have the same problem with plant theft and the burning of shade sails, that sort of thing.

“If you want a plant, why not take a cutting from a mature one or – here’s an idea – go to a nursery and buy one yourself?”

Council is reviewing CCTV footage following the theft of the well-established plant, valued at around $1200, with funding originally allocated for additional plantings in the area to now be redirected to replace the stolen shrub.

“They left a whacking great hole where they took it, so someone may have seen something,” Cr Black said hopefully.

“If you know anything, give us a bell, or call the police or Crimestoppers, we’ll certainly prosecute,” he concluded.

Carbon-free flying tests at aerodrome

Liquid hydrogen has long been seen as a way to deliver long-range, zero emission flights for the future.

In exciting news in this space, Wellington Aerodrome and Recreational Park was recently approved for continuing trials of the very futuristic "Vertiia test vehicle”, which frankly looks like a cross between a modern helicopter and a World War I biplane.

The approval will allow developers AMSL Aero to continue testing the Vertiia hydrogen-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Experts say it has been designed to take off like a helicopter and transition to efficient wing-borne flight when airborne.

The decision shows council is committed to “supporting innovation and attracting emerging technologies to the region”, council’s Airport Strategy and Operations Manager, Matthew Linsley-Noakes said.

“Dubbo region is embracing its status as an outdoor test and evaluation hub for companies such as AMSL Aero and playing an important role in advancing our aviation industry,” Mr Linsley-Noakes opined.

“Supporting the next phase of hydrogen aviation testing at Wellington Aerodrome shows our commitment to regional innovation and to creating opportunities for high-tech industries,” he added.

The decision will allow the company to hold further on-the-ground testing and operational evaluations associated with liquid hydrogen fuel systems, AMSL Aero CEO Dr Adriano Di Pietro said.

“The ongoing partnership between Dubbo Regional Council and AMSL Aero highlights the role regional aerodromes can play in supporting the development of next-generation aviation technologies,” Dr Di Pietro enthused.

“Projects like this demonstrate how regional infrastructure can support cutting-edge research and development while bringing new opportunities, investment and highly skilled jobs to regional communities,” he added.

This project received funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of ARENA's Advancing Renewables Program

New renewables training centre site in the bank

Talking of renewables and Wellington, a “key piece” of the region’s zero emissions energy future has seen council buy a property in town for the “Renewable Energy Awareness and Career Training (REACT) Centre”.

The purchase of the site at 93 Simpson Street is designed to “unlock the next phase of the project, allowing council to shift REACT from concept to concrete plans”, a council media release revealed.

The project received an $11.24 million EnergyCo Community and Employment Benefit Program grant for legacy council-led projects as part of the NSW Government’s initial $128 million investment to share benefits with communities during the delivery of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.

Council will now move into detailed design and delivery, setting the course for a landmark regional facility expected to open by 2028, Acting General Manager Luke Ryan said.

“With the site now secured, we’re excited to begin detailed design of the facility and, in due course, break ground for its construction,” Mr Ryan said.

“The training that will be offered at this centre in the future will be opportune for our young people, allowing them to stay here, in their community, while they grow and educate themselves for future jobs,” he added.

The REACT Centre will (hopefully) play a key role in supporting access to jobs and training in the renewable energy sector across Central-West Orana,” EnergyCo Chief Executive Officer Hannah McCaughey said.

“The REACT Centre will support locals who want to build careers in renewable energy, giving them access to targeted training and a pathway into an industry that’s already creating real jobs in the region,” he concluded.