There was food aplenty at Wellington Lions’ recent Biggest High Tea for The Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation at the Wellington Craft Co-op’s shop.

Thanks went out to all the crafty ladies and Lions who made a lovely high tea that was enjoyed by everyone present.

Barnardo’s After School Care also certainly enjoyed their afternoon tea of leftovers with the raffle won by Ann Bartlett and Vicki Jeffery, with lucky door prizes won by Eleni and Kerrie.

All money raised during the month of May from the Wellington Lions' preloved book shop went to the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF), one of the primary national projects backed by Lions Clubs in Australia.

In more good news for local readers of “Dubbo Photo News”, Wellington Lions has now obtained a display case to distribute copies of your favourite free community newspaper that is available outside their pre-loved book shop in Warne Street, which is open from each Thursday to Saturday from 10–2pm.