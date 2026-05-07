“You are what you eat” the old proverb goes, which probably explains the enduring appeal of reality television shows and YouTube clips on Depression-era diets, favourite meals of Victorian England, and feasts of Henry VIII.

Dubbo’s now getting a slice of the pie, as it were, with a food-oriented exhibition featuring menus, meals, and dining delights from the past, at the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC).

Called 'Reserved: A bite-sized look at Dubbo’s food culture', the exhibition showcases menus from various Dubbo restaurants, hotels, and special dining events from the early 1900s through to the 1990s.

The exhibition is described as “a fun exploration of how our food culture has changed over time,” Local Studies Officer Simone Taylor revealed.

“It is fascinating to see the unusual food items available on menus from the past and their prices, such as green turtle and larded sweetbread or an 85 cent T-bone steak,” Ms Taylor believes.

“Many older Dubbo residents may remember some of the restaurants featured in the exhibition, including Philippe’s French Restaurant and The Old Shire Restaurant,” she added.

Current venues and special events feature at the exhibit as well, she revealed.

“There are also menus from places still in operation today such as the Westside Hotel,” Ms Taylor said.

“Some of Dubbo's most important events revolve around food, such as what the Queen ate when she attended a civic luncheon hosted in Dubbo during her royal visit.”

Local dining has changed, she explained and, while a traditional pub meal remains popular, Dubbo has a range of dining experiences from around the world including everything from Indian to Mexican.

The show has been supported by the generous donations and loan of materials from members of the community.

“This exhibition is definitely something that people can sink their teeth into and see what food and menus tempted people’s tastebuds in the past,” Ms Taylor said.

“Local history is an important part of who we are as community. Local stories help to connect us to the history of a specific place, time or people,” she concluded.

The exhibition runs until late October and is part of the ‘From the Vault' series designed to explore and make publicly accessible elements of the collections at the WPCC.