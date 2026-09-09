Australia's often-overlooked colonial Asian history, dating back to the gold rushes of the 1850s, is the subject of a multicultural event in Wellington next week.

Named in honour of a much-loved 19th- and early 20th-century Chinese retailer – William Suey Ling – the Fong Lees Lane Festival is Wellington's signature celebration of food, culture and community, being held this year on Friday, September 11, from 4pm.

The annual carnival transforms what is usually a nondescript and overlooked laneway into a vibrant, people-packed gathering filled with global flavours, live entertainment and folk charm.

Now a much-loved occasion for the community, the festival showcases a diverse range of local food vendors, offering authentic cuisines from around the world while also supporting local businesses and community groups.

Fong Lees Lane has become one of Wellington's most anticipated community events, offering an evening of food, entertainment and community spirit, Wellington Arts Centre president Emily Falson believes.

"This year we have Mexican, Turkish, German, Dutch, Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Italian, and Filipino foods," Ms Falson enthused.

"Saltbush lamb, gourmet pies, wood-fired pizzas, bratwurst, loaded spuds, Philly cheesesteaks, arancini, and of course for the sweet tooth: ice cream, soufflé pancakes, gluten-free donuts, and Dutch oliebollen," she added.

The event, though, is much more than just a celebration of food from around the world, Ms Falson explained.

"More than just a food festival, Fong Lees Lane is about bringing people together.

"Families, friends, and visitors of all ages are invited to soak up the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has become the festival's trademark."

Live music and a traditional (and lucky) Chinese performance will also add to the ambience of the evening, Ms Falson said.

"This year's festival will feature the award-winning and delightfully quirky three-piece band The Hillbilly Goats, whose high-energy blend of folk, bluegrass and bush music promises to keep the laneway buzzing throughout the evening," Ms Falson said.

"Visitors will also enjoy the spectacle of the traditional Chinese dragon weaving its way through the crowd, adding colour, excitement, and cultural flair," she concluded.

Presented by Wellington Arts Centre, the event aims to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the region while creating opportunities for local businesses, volunteers and community organisations to connect with thousands of visitors.

For more information, visit wellingtonarts.org.au/events.