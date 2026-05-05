For more than three decades, a vital health initiative has been helping older Australians stay informed, independent, and connected within their communities.

Since 1991, the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) has been funded by NSW Health through the Western Sydney Local Health District to deliver the Health Promotion Service for Older People (HPSOP), a free program available across NSW.

Designed for seniors living independently at home or in retirement villages, the program provides accessible and practical health education sessions aimed at improving wellbeing and reducing preventable hospital visits.

The sessions cover important topics including falls injury prevention, healthy bones and osteoporosis, medication management, oral health, diabetes, healthy bladder and bowel habits, stroke awareness, and arthritis, and are tailored to give older people the knowledge and confidence to better manage their health.

HPSOP sessions are delivered in both face-to-face and virtual formats, making them accessible to communities across the state. Each session runs for approximately one hour and is led by trained volunteer peer educators.

A key strength of the program is its cultural inclusivity, with the use of interpreters in addition to English-language sessions. In the 2024–25 period, sessions were delivered in 21 languages, among them Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Vietnamese, ensuring diverse communities can access vital health information.

Many volunteer peer educators are retired professionals including former doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health workers. who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles.

To ensure accuracy and quality, CPSA works closely with leading health organisations such as Diabetes Australia, The Arthritis Movement, Healthy Bones Australia, Continence Health Australia, the National Stroke Foundation, and the Centre for Education and Research on Ageing at Concord Hospital.

The positive impact of the program continues to grow. In last two years, HPSOP reached more than 5,000 participants, with over 1500 attending sessions in languages other than English. At its core, the program aims to keep older people healthy, active, and out of hospital, while also supporting NSW Government goals to increase community participation and improve quality of life for seniors.

Community groups and organisations interested in hosting a session are encouraged to get in touch with CPSA. Individuals can also take part in online workshops by visiting the CPSA website or social media.