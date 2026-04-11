Jazz fans of the central west, your chance to enjoy the third Western Plains Jazz Festival in Dubbo is just one month away.

The festival will be held this year at Dubbo RSL Club from Friday, May 1 until Sunday, May 3, and best news of all for die-hard jazz enthusiasts, it continues to be free to the public.

Participating bands will travel from Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne to be part of the line up, which also includes a number of local ensembles, Greg Barker from the Western Plains Jazz Association told Dubbo Photo News.

The line up includes Music Men's Shed Big Band Combo; Mark 6 Ensemble; Mike Tovey's Hamfats; The Steel City Sirens; The Hat Swings; Groovin' Together; Steve Jewel; The Scholars; Sim Julivan Experience; The Simons Trio; Side Pockets; MacqCon Big Band; The Con Men; Dubbo Jazz Quartet; and more.

It's one of those events not to be missed, Greg said, and being free to attend provides the best entertainment at an unbeatable price.

"Come and enjoy a great long weekend of jazz," he added, indicating interest in the festival is already quite high.

"The RSL motel is completely booked out," Greg said, indicating other local accommodation facilities have also been heavily booked for the three-day festival.

Previously held at the golf club, the event is not there this year due to ongoing renovations, Greg explained. The Dubbo RSL has, he added, stepped up and provided an excellent alternative and centrally located venue for this year's festival.

Greg, who plays the drums for local band The Scholars (formerly known as The Chalkies because the members are all teachers), is looking forward to joining his mates on stage once again for the relatively new but much-loved festival.

For further information, follow the Western Plains Jazz Association on social media. Details of the event are also listed in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.