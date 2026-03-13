Big cats are out and about in Wellington over the weekend, with plenty of free food on the menu!

This follows Lions International declaring this month "Lions on Safari".

To help celebrate their birthday the Wellington club is inviting everyone to a free sausage sanga this Saturday, March, 14, from 10am–1pm outside their preloved book shop in Warne Street.

In more food news, the Wellington Lions Club’s new catering van was also tried out at the last Bodangora Drag Meet, and will be out again catering for spectators, drivers, officials, and fans at the next event on Sunday, April 5.

For music lovers, the pre-loved book shop is also having a special on at the moment, with 10 DVDs or CDs now only $10 and all other ticketed items half-price; including books, jigsaws, and other items, with the rest only $2 with lots of stock to choose from.

Wellington Lions are 60 this year, and are after some new blood to keep going. The club's meeting and contact details are under "Mondays" in the Dubbo Photo News community diary.