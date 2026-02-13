On August 23, 2025, Emma Brown received a telephone call that broke her heart. Her business, My Tutor, had suffered water and smoke damage from a building fire at the neighbouring Western Star Hotel.

Years of resources, computers, furniture and building infrastructure had been destroyed in just moments.

Forever-resilient optimists, Emma (My Tutor Director), manager Jess Leary, and their dedicated team of tutors managed to find a temporary space at Charles Sturt University (CSU) less than two days later.

With over two hundred students from Kindergarten to Year 12 relying on this locally-owned tutoring business, the My Tutor team was not going to be interrupted.

“The fire happened in mid-Term Three,” Emma shares.

“We had Year 12 students with only weeks left of their schooling, and we were not going to let them down.

“We were so grateful to CSU for providing a space for us, and allowing us to continue tutoring at this vital time.”

Last week, this thriving local business re-opened their doors in a new location at 106 Erskine Street, Dubbo.

Over the summer holidays, Emma, Jess and local tradies transformed the open space into a purpose-built tutoring centre, now featuring four new tutoring rooms and a dedicated resource area – marking a fresh chapter for the business and the families it supports.

For over eight years My Tutor has expanded, and has now found a wonderful setting to continue its support of families from local Dubbo schools, helping students build confidence and capability across a wide range of subjects.

My Tutor delivers lessons that are customised to individual students’ strengths, interests and areas for improvement through a range of individual, pair and small group lessons.

This company’s journey is one of resilience, community support and determination. Emma, Jess and the team would like to thank the Dubbo community for their patience and welcome new enrolments for Term One.