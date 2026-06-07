What better way for Dubbo Council’s new chief to get a good first impression of the region than with a trip to our annual agricultural show?

Appointed in March, new general manager Andrew Wilsmore has finally put his feet under the desk before attending his first council meeting on his inaugural week in the job.

“My first day has been like drinking from a fire hydrant; there is a lot to get my head around and so many people to meet,” Mr Wilsmore said.

“I’ve got a packed schedule, including visiting some of the facilities across the region and getting to know my new community more,” he added.

Mr Wilsmore was most recently chief executive officer of Alice Springs Town Council in the red centre and, before that, chief executive officer of Alcohol Beverages Australia.

He revealed that he is already enjoying life in the Orana, having a look at the recent Dubbo Show and seeing first-hand how events like this bring the community together.

“It was great to see the Dubbo Show really delivering for our region, with streets packed and business flourishing,” Mr Wilsmore enthused.

“Given my farming background, it was impressive to see the strong agriculture flavour to the event, as well as the great arts, crafts, foods, and family friendly activities on show,” he concluded.

He has replaced previous council head Murray Wood who was appointed General Manager for the City of Coffs Harbour late last year.

Interim General Manager Luke Ryan has now returned to his substantive role as council’s infrastructure director.