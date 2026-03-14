Dubbo’s acclaimed Sing Out Choir is going from strength to strength – achieving so much and doing so much good while literally operating on the smell of an oily rag.

Regularly exceeding 200 people attending the weekly sing-outs at the Generocity Church in Sheraton Road, Dubbo, the cost of providing the free community connection activity for those with dementia, physical and intellectual disabilities, their carers, and anyone of any age who just wants to sing is becoming prohibitively expensive for the organisers.

To help keep doors open and the choristers singing, a special fundraising event will take place later this month in support of the Sing Out Choir – and the community is invited.

A cocktail party will be held at the beautiful 1880s homestead at 7 Avalon Place, Dubbo, on Saturday, March 21. The all-inclusive tickets cost $150, and for that generous contribution they have access to a full bar, cocktail station, substantial canapes, oyster shuckers, and live music under the stars and in the event marquee on the lawns of the historic homestead.

Asking for community support to keep the choir operating is something that weighs heavily on the mind of founder Anne Gemmell, who recently received a NSW Community Service Award from Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders in recognition of her work with the Sing Out Choir.

“We need around $11,000 per month to keep the doors open,” Anne told Dubbo Photo News.

“Everyone who stays after choir has lunch,” she explained. “We feed on average around 150 people who stay for lunch.”

Supported on occasion by some businesses, the weekly lunches are largely funded by contributions from volunteers and the organisers, Anne said, and those attendees who make $5 donations on entry. Not everyone pays to attend each week, and that’s okay, she added. Providing something so valuable to the wellbeing of people with dementia, disability, mental health challenges, socially isolated people, and their carers is worth it.

“The choir brings connection to a wide group that comes together to support each other in a safe environment. So I think that's really important,” she said.

But there are many more costs involved in running the weekly choir than just the lunch element, hence the need to seek community support and host this month’s fundraiser. Choir sessions, musical leadership, community outreach including performances, awareness and engagement, general resources and event support all need to be funded.

“Rent, insurances, information technology, consumables, our messaging system, and the costs of our professionals all need to be paid,” she added.

“Part of my role involves continually finding ways of raising money.”

The fundraiser expects to sell around 180 tickets, Anne said, and there will be an auction and raffle on the night.

“We’ve got some fantastic auction items, and our online raffle is [now live],” she added.

Tickets for the Sing Out Choir cocktail party can be purchased via 123Tix, and donations can be made via the organisation’s website at https://singoutchoir.com.au/donate-today.

Anne would also love to hear from any businesses that might like to sponsor a month of Sing Out Choir lunches, and can be contacted via the website.