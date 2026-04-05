Dubbo’s own Gargi Ganguly has been awarded the NSW Premier’s Regional Unity Medal for 2026 for her work that has helped position Dubbo as a vibrant multicultural hub.

Announced at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner on Thursday, March 26, the award (sponsored by My Guardian Group) recognises the contribution of an individual who has significantly benefited the economic, social and cultural wellbeing and unity of a regional community.

Gargi’s award was one of several presented at the dinner, hosted by Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Multiculturalism, Steve Kamper. Some 13 individuals and organisations received multicultural community medals, and five individuals were honoured posthumously at the event which was attended by around 1600 people.

Living in Dubbo since the 1990s, Gargi knew no one when she arrived but changed all that by meeting people and building connections. When she tried to repay her brother for supporting her financially in the early days, his message to her was simple but powerful: “pay it forward”.

“This message became my internal compass,” she explained.

“Today in Dubbo, I work so others can feel that same support.”

Hailing from India, Gargi has been instrumental in helping build a respectful, inclusive culture within Dubbo, encouraging conversations and learning about the things that make us all different.

The former chair of the non-profit multicultural community group ORISCON (Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage), who stepped down at the organisation’s annual general meeting last month, Gargi believes multiculturalism is one of NSW’s greatest strengths.

“We would be foolish not to make the most of it,” she said.

“I see my role as creating opportunities for people to get to know each other, and to thrive, both culturally and economically.

“In some ways, migrant services are even more needed in regional areas because the communities are smaller and there is less support,” she added.

While with ORISCON, Gargi drove initiatives including “Chai and Chat” sessions to support migrants experiencing isolation, strategies to prevent violence against women and children in the region, and contributing to inclusive multicultural events like Holi and the Cross-Cultural Carnivale.

“I believe that change starts with each of us... the moment we choose to step forward and offer the support that can shift the course of someone’s life,” she concluded.