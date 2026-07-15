Dubbo is set to welcome an Australian National Living Treasure and the 2025 NSW Senior Australian of the Year when the country’s most iconic – and certainly most colourfully attired – science communicator, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki AM, comes to town next month.

Dr Karl, as he is widely known, will perform a one-off live show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) on Wednesday, August 19, and will headline the 2026 Orana Youth Forum on Thursday, August 20, at Charles Sturt University.

Known as much for his colourful shirts as his incredible knowledge, Dr Karl’s one-night-only experience at DRTCC will bring the science superstar’s trademark curiosity, humour and mind-bending science storytelling to the heart of the Orana region.

Dr Karl is heading to Dubbo thanks to Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana, supported by the Dubbo Regional Council.

RDA Orana CEO Justine Campbell said securing Dr Karl for both events marks a significant milestone for regional NSW.

“Dr Karl is a national treasure. A voice who has inspired generations to stay curious, ask questions and explore the world with wonder,” she said.

“Bringing him to Dubbo is an extraordinary opportunity for families, young people and lifelong learners across our region,” she added.

“[Dr Karl] has dedicated his life to making science exciting and accessible, and we are incredibly proud to offer this experience right here in the Orana. This event reflects our commitment to creating opportunities that spark imagination, broaden horizons and show our young people what’s possible in their own backyard,” Ms Campbell said.

For more than three decades, Dr Karl has brought science to life for millions of Australians across radio, television, books, podcasts and online platforms.

His media career famously began in 1981 when the “NASA reject” (“non-astronaut material”) he walked into Triple J and offered to talk about the Space Shuttle launch. His subsequent weekly science talkback on Triple J has since become a national institution.

A lifelong learner, Dr Karl holds degrees in physics and mathematics, biomedical engineering, medicine and surgery, has authored 48 books, and his impact as a science communicator has been recognised globally, receiving UNESCO’s prestigious Kalinga Prize, earning an Ig Nobel Prize, and even having an asteroid named in his honour.

Dr Karl will headline the third annual 2026 Orana Youth Forum, which is shaping up to be RDA Orana’s biggest event yet. Hundreds of students from across the region will come together to hear from industry leaders, explore future careers, emerging industries and opportunities for their future.

Ms Campbell said the forum presents a major opportunity for regional businesses and organisations to connect with the next generation.

“This is your chance. Whether you're looking to showcase your industry, promote career pathways, inspire young people or strengthen your regional presence, we’d love to have you involved,” Ms Campbell concluded.

Tickets for An Evening with Dr Karl on Wednesday, August 19, are available from the DRTCC Box Office.

To find out more about the Orana Youth Forum, register your school or to get involved as a sponsor or exhibitor, visit the event website at oranayouthforum.com.au.