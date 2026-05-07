Some good news for regular Wellington readers of our august journal: thanks to the efforts of a local service group, supporters can now pick up copies of our current edition without having to go to town...

“Wellington Lions are pleased to let people know that Dubbo Photo News will be available outside our pre-loved book shop in the historic Kimbell’s Kitchen building, from Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm each week,” secretary Chris Hardy said.

“We’re so glad that we can now offer the residents of Wellington the Dubbo Photo News again,” she added.

Wellington Lions are a club that simply keeps doing good work, Chris recently revealed.

“At the recent Ironbark Festival at Stuart Town, Wellington Lions were pleased to be able to present Richmond Lions – local co-ordinators of Lions International Stamp Club (LISC) – with a large and small box of donated stamps and a vintage special completed book of ‘Skippy’ stamps.

“Thank you to all the people who have donated their stamps as, so far this financial year, LISC have raised $50,000 for the Australian Lions Children’s Mobility Foundation,” Chris explained.

The local group has also been helping out for some time with another worthy cause that collects, refurbishes, and distributes used spectacles to people in need throughout the world.

“Lion Pam Whillock has been sending spectacles to the Queensland sorting office of ‘Lions Recycle for Sight’ for a number of years, and recently postedvoff another box with colleagues, Graham Dickson, Jim Whillock, and Ken Vodden.

“To support both causes, you can drop off your used stamps and spectacles at our pre-loved book shop – where you can also choose a pre-loved book or three – with most only $2 and all money donated back to the community,” Chris concluded.

Wellington Lions are nearly seven decades old and would love to see new and younger members join to keep this service club going.

They meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5.30pm for a chat before the meeting itself from 6pm in the private dining room at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club. For more information, see their entry under MONDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.