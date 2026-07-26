“No matter how cynical I get, I still can’t keep up,” American comedienne Lily Tomlin once wryly observed.

Even she, however, would be shaking her head at the recent theft of memorial trees and shrubs planted by grief counselling service, NALAG in Dubbo.

The plants were part of the National Association for Loss and Grief's memorial garden dedicated to local families who have lost loved ones, with their lost commercial value likely to run into the thousands of dollars.

The heartbreaking theft, though, has brought forth a stream of support from locals that has the shown what community is really about, Life Member, Ambassador, and former board member, Jen Cowley, (OAM) believes.

“In a bizarre way, this very cruel act has done us a favour, by showing us that the vast majority of the population are wonderful people, there’s been an outpouring of love and support for NALAG (the National Assocation for Loss and Grief),” Ms Cowley revealed.

“It has been a real antidote for the personal hurt caused by the theft; we are so grateful to everyone who has reached out and asked us, ‘how can we help?’ it’s reminded us of what a great community it is that we have,” she added.

Theft of the valuable plants, part of a key project designed to balm the pain of loss, was as surprising as it was hurtful, NALAG CEO Trudy Hanson, told Dubbo Photo News.

“We’ve been here 50 years and this was part of our long term plan for our Welchman Street Centre – our headquarters – it was about the beautification of our centre and helping the grieving process for the loss of loved ones,” Trudy revealed.

“We thought it would be nice to have some plants as part of a memorial garden; the theft included three mature magnolia trees and 16–18 cherry surprise hedges. The garden had community input from the Rotary clubs of Dubbo, Ben Monley from Dubbo Landscaping, and Ben Pilon from Barnson Engineering,” she added.

Service clubs and other supporters of the group have, since the theft earlier this month, sprung back into action to help out, she explained. She is, though, keen to take more direct steps to ensure that the theft does not recur.

“They’d only been in a week or so. This was no mindless vandalism, you’d have needed a ute to have moved so many plants. The thieves also took plants from Inland Distributors over the road around the same time – tidy as – not even any dirt left lying around.

“We’ve had offers of help from both Mitre 10 and Bunnings, as well as ‘Pledge a Plant’ from the clubs, but it’s money we most urgently need for fencing or security, otherwise it will happen again.”

The act is more egregious allowing for not only the callous nature of the theft, but the good work NALAG provides nationwide.

“We’re a volunteer group with 80 trained grief counsellors around Australia that is based in Dubbo,” Trudy said.

“We help those who have suffered loss, how to come to terms with their grief,” she concluded.

Like to help? Call NALAG Ceo Trudy Hanson on 0438 829 200.

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If you can help identify the "Tidy Plant Thieves" of Dubbo, call Crimestoppers on 131444 and make a confidential report.