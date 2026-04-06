“This should be in the National Gallery.”

The quiet words from onlookers referenced the incredible artwork by Wiradjuri artist Karana Harris that will soon call the Western Cancer Centre at Dubbo Base Hospital home, thanks to a very special donation by leading breast cancer survivor and advocate, Donna Falconer.

The stunning woven piece adorned with emu feathers is titled Wambingabu Murungidyal – Wiradjuri for “Support the Healing.

“In my piece, a bare breast is depicted, with the left breast replaced by the breast cancer ribbon, symbolising the loss associated with mastectomy,” Karana said in an explanatory piece that will also be mounted with her artwork.

“The empty space conveys the grief and sorrow often experienced in such situations,” the 33-year-old proprietor of Made With Marrumbang added.

“Each stitch in the artwork represents an individual affected by breast cancer, highlighting the collective support of their friends, family and community throughout their journey, weaving their stories together.”

Beautifully framed in glass, the artwork will be secured to the wall in the stairwell leading to the cancer centre.

Present for the handover to oncologist Dr Florian Honeyball and nurse unit manager Tim Williams on Tuesday, March 24, included artist Karana Harris and her partner Will, Groovy Booby Bus founder Donna Falconer and supporters, as well as hospital staff.

The artwork, Donna explained, fit the mission of her Groovy Booby Bus which travelled around Australia spreading awareness of the disease and the need for support.

“Today I felt incredibly proud and honoured to officially hand over [this] very special artwork, purchased from talented Wellington artist Karana Harris, to the team at Dubbo Cancer Centre,” Donna said.

“A heartfelt thank you to Tim Williams and Dr Florian Honeyball for accepting this piece, alongside the wonderful support of my Groovy Booby supporters – Jenet Stewart, Ann Beggs, and Jen Cowley.

“This artwork is a powerful tribute to Aboriginal women who face breast cancer and it holds deep personal meaning for me.

“It represents our shared mission – to support all diagnosed with breast cancer, to admire the strength of survivors, and most importantly, to honour those we have lost,” Donna added.

“This special moment was only made possible through the generous support of Regional Australia Bank and their Community program – thank you for helping us make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

“We stand together in hope, in strength, and in the promise that we will never give up,” Donna concluded.