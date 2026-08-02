Preschool careers are one of those growing vocations where demand often exceeds supply.

With this in mind, job-seekers are being encouraged to explore opportunities at Dubbo Council’s Early Childhood Education and Careers Forum being held on Tuesday, August 4, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC).

Seeking to connect attendees with employers, allied health services, paediatric nursing, and other training providers, the forum is aimed at those looking for a career change, re-entering the workforce, or looking for a great start to their working lives.

Offering the opportunity to talk to experts in the early childhood sector and understand the opportunities for a career in the industry, the forum will also feature guest speakers, interactive events, and an exhibitor hall.

The forum also includes a morning session specifically for high school students where they can discover career pathways before the general public will be able to attend the forum and interact with exhibitors in the afternoon.

The event will be a great opportunity for people to engage with providers and training organisations to learn more about careers in the early childhood sector, Mayor Josh Black said.

“We are encouraging community members and employment seekers to come into the DRTCC from 1–3pm to learn about the opportunities for employment in the industry,” Cr Black said.

“This could be the first step in a new career path,” he added.

The Early Childhood Education and Careers Forum will feature a wide variety of stall holders in the exhibition hall from local employers and training organisations as well as a range of allied health providers such as paediatric careers, speech pathologists, occupational therapists and early intervention services.

“If you have been thinking about a career in early childhood education, or allied health services that support children and families, we encourage you to come along and learn more,” Cr Black concluded.

The Early Childhood Education and Careers Forum is a collaboration between Dubbo Regional Council, Workforce Australia Local Jobs program - Far West Orana and the NSW Government through the Regional Industry Education Partnerships program.

For more information, visit www.dubboregion.com.au/events/early-childhood-education-careers-forum.