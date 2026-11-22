An ACEREZ employment program supporting participants from Dubbo and Wellington recently won a prestigious NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce award for creating strong pathways for Aboriginal young people into construction careers.

The Guyulgang Futures (Strong Futures) program – improving employment outcomes for Aboriginal young people while helping meet regional workforce shortages – won the Employment, Training, Education and or Careers Provider of the Year award at a gala event in the Hunter Valley on Tuesday, November 3.

The inaugural intake for the Central-West Orana (CWO) REZ transmission project program achieved a 100 per cent completion rate, with all 10 participants completing the four-week pre-employment program. Nine participants then secured apprenticeships with local businesses – a 90 per cent transition from training into employment.

Participants completed accredited construction training alongside employability and life skills development, including workplace communication, mental health awareness, financial literacy, nutrition, résumé and interview preparation, work readiness and work experience.

Apprenticeships were secured across carpentry, electrical, plumbing, refrigeration and demolition, with local employers helping shape the program to meet regional workforce needs.

ACEREZ CEO Steve Masters said the award recognised the participants’ commitment and what can be achieved when training is connected to real jobs and the right support is in place.

“This award belongs to the young people who embraced the opportunity and worked hard to build strong futures for themselves, their families and their communities,” he said.

“These young men are one example the CWO REZ transmission project is leaving a legacy by building local skills, supporting regional businesses and creating long-term career opportunities for Aboriginal young people.”

Guyulgang Futures was developed in partnership with Yilabara, Skillset, and Orange College, combining expertise in employment, apprenticeships, training delivery and Aboriginal mentoring.

The name Guyulgang, meaning “very strong” or “enduring”, was provided by respected Wiradjuri Elder and language educator Aunty Iris Reid, grounding the program in local Culture and community.

ACEREZ Workforce Development and Training manager Sonja Malcolm said participants received transport, wellbeing and resilience support and their wages are being funded by ACEREZ, reducing the financial burden on small businesses and increasing employer confidence to take on apprentices.

“Guyulgang Futures was shaped by local Aboriginal voices and delivered through genuine collaboration with training providers, employers and community organisations,” she said.

“By bringing together cultural mentoring, practical support and clear employment pathways, we have created a model that responds to participant needs while also helping local businesses build the skilled workforce the region needs.”