You’ve heard of taking coals to Newcastle. Michael Charles took the blues to Chicago, and struck a chord.

The Melbourne-raised guitarist flew out in 1990 on a two-week invitation to play Buddy Guy’s world-famous club, Legends. Within days he was shaking hands with Junior Wells, Eddy Clearwater and Jimmy Dawkins, then trading licks with them on stage.

“These are guys that I only knew on album covers,” Michael says. “And to top all that off, I’m on stage with them. I’m like, ‘This is insane.’”

He flew home, bought another ticket and went straight back. More than three decades later he is a Chicago institution and, in 2015, became the only Australian inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

Now he brings that pedigree to the Central West for the first time, with a show at The Crossroads in Dubbo. His father taught him his first chords and pushed him on stage at seven. Coming off, the boy looked up and announced his career plan.

“I said, ‘I’m gonna do this for the rest of my life.’ And he just looked down at me and said, ‘Good,’” Michael says. “I’ve never had any other job. I’ve just played music my whole life.”

That was 65 years ago. “There has not been a day that I don’t pick it up.”

If you grew up on Elvis, Daddy Cool or Billy Thorpe, you already know where he is coming from. As a kid his ear went straight past the singer to the guitar, and the players behind Elvis -- Scotty Moore and James Burton. Closer to home he soaked up Ross Hannaford’s picking in Daddy Cool, Phil Manning’s playing with Chain and Billy Thorpe’s glass-breaking voice.

In Chicago, the penny dropped. “I didn’t realise how much blues I was playing till I got there,” he says. “It was like putting a perfect glove on my hand, and off I went.”

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“I always believed that the key to success is to be different,” he says. “You don’t want to sound like anyone else. So I really worked hard at it.”

That conviction shapes his set, which he estimates is “between 95 to 97 per cent” his own material. The rest are classics he drops in at random, his band following him without missing a beat.

Two of his own songs stop him in his tracks: ‘Must Be On My Own’, written in the early 1980s, and the title track of his early album ‘The Wind’, now played acoustic.

“Sometimes it hits me like, ‘Did I really write this thing? Where did this thing come from?’” he says. “Some things, basics are the best.”

The cover closest to his heart is Elmore James’s ‘The Sky Is Crying’. He played it on the fly on his first Chicago television show with his late friend, guitarist George Baze, and still calls it one of the most magical recordings he has made.

For this tour he has brought his own band from the US, players he has worked with for 20-odd years. Expect a tight, polished outfit and a frontman who does not believe in intervals.

He once played five hours non-stop in Canada after not adjusting his watch to a time zone change. The house lights came on and staff told him to cut, leave and go.

“When I get up there, it’s like something takes over,” he says. “It takes a lot for me to stop.”

It is a rare chance to see a world-class bluesman up close in a club setting. He also has two fresh releases: the live album ‘Byrons’ and ‘It Only Happens Once’, whose title track captures his very first soundcheck at Legends.

So what is he promising Dubbo?

“Somebody that just loves what he does,” he says.

Michael Charles plays at Crossroads Club, Dubbo, on Monday, November 23, from 7pm.