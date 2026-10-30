Love it or hate it, Halloween is here. Yes, October 31, is the day when communities will participate (or not) in the Halloween tradition that is growing in popularity across Australia.

A number of communities in the region have well-organised programs complete with Halloween "wranglers" (organisers), maps of participating homes, and strict rules about how young people can safely trick-or-treat locally.

Some homes are already decorated ahead of the event. If you have coulrophobia (a serious fear of clowns), you might want to avoid the Halloween-themed property on Cobra Street, not far from Orana Mall, being guarded by an intense-looking clown and his Grim Reaper mate! It is a little scary seeing them peering over the bushes!

Dubbo Photo News will be out and about checking out Halloween-themed homes and who's trick or treating.