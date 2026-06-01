Getting a start in the workforce is often the hardest thing, with Dubbo Regional Council recently celebrating National Careers Week by recognising a young trainee who has now become a valued Customer Experience Officer.

Matthew Woodbury joined Council as a Customer Experience cadet in 2025 under the NSW Government’s Fresh Start Program before excelling in the role and receiving glowing feedback from several customers, including a hand-written letter praising his service.

So, when a permanent Customer Experience position presented itself and Matthew leapt at the opportunity, it was win all-round.

“I decided to apply for a permanent position as I am enjoying the work within council and building towards the future,” Matthew.

“I also feel this is a great opportunity to grow and be a part of Dubbo Regional Council and the local community,” he added.

Matthew’s commitment to helping community made him a terrific trainee and an invaluable staff member, Customer Experience Team Leader, Lachlan Cusack revealed.

Local Government needs young people who care about their community and are willing to step up, and Matt has shown that from day one, he added.

“Supporting Matthew from trainee to permanent employee at just 18, has been incredibly rewarding,” Lachlan said.

“One of the greatest parts of leadership is seeing the next generation realise their potential, and Matt has an incredibly bright future ahead of him,” he enthused.

Matthew encouraged anyone who wants to help serve the community to apply for a role at council.

“Council is a great place to work because of the strong sense of community, the supportive team, and the opportunity to make a real difference locally,” Matthew said.

“Every day you know your work is helping improve services and outcomes for the community,” he concluded.

National Careers Week is an initiative of the Career Industry Council of Australia that aims to celebrate careers, career development, career development services, and career development practitioners and promote career development’s economic, social and personal benefits.