In these tough economic times, who doesn't need a laugh to lift their spirits?

The good news is that Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre has just the ticket for one night only this July.

Featuring top-tier talent from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the evening is being hosted by Matt Stewart with performances from Danielle Walker, Frankie McNair, Leon Filewood and Urvi Majumdar.

Tickets for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow have been selling quickly at every regional stop, and now it's Orana's turn, council's Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator Tiffany Rowland said.

"Audiences in the Dubbo region have always enjoyed the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow, and this year's lineup is sure to once again deliver the comedy goods," Ms Rowland said.

"A good laugh is the best feeling, and in a world that sometimes feels way too serious, it's essential to find joy and humour in our everyday lives. Grab your tickets and enjoy an evening at the theatre. You'll leave with a smile on your face," she added.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will be performed for one night only on Friday, July 3 from 7.30pm. Tickets are limited, so early booking is advised.

Patrons can secure their tickets at drtcc.com.au, by phoning 6801 4378, or by visiting the Box Office Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.