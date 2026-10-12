Healthy Rivers Dubbo, a strong local voice for the rivers and communities of inland NSW, will hold a free community event later this month aimed at keeping the community informed about the management and condition of the Macquarie/Wambuul River and the Macquarie Marshes.

The event will be an opportunity for the community to learn the basics about how the river is regulated, and what current challenges and opportunities are ahead as summer approaches, spokesperson Mel Gray, Convenor of Healthy Rivers Dubbo, told Dubbo Photo News.

“The Macquarie/Wambuul river is the heart of the Dubbo region, and is one of the most important tributaries of the Barwon-Darling/Baaka river system,” Mel said.

“The way the rivers are regulated can seem confusing to the community. Healthy Rivers Dubbo sees our role as keeping people informed on the basic facts of how the state manages the river, how water is shared and how the river and the Marshes are faring.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 27, at The Greens, 72-74 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, and will start at 6.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided, but people are also encouraged to bring snacks to share.

For more details, email healthyriversdubbo@gmail.com.