Grassroots community group Healthy Rivers Dubbo (HRD) has been encouraging residents to put pen to paper or fingers to the keyboard and lodge submissions to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA)

The Authority’s 12-week public consultation plan closed on May 1, wanting to hear local thoughts about issues and options presented in its discussion paper, which is available on the MDBA website.

HRD spokesperson Mel Gray said residents were being given an opportunity to help fix flaws water advocates have identified in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

“This is our long-awaited chance to correct the fatal flaws of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan that were made back in 2012 following furious irrigator backlash and the public burning of the Plan,” Mel said recently.

“The Basin Plan consultation period has been in full swing since February,” she explained, indicating she has participated in multiple webinars and briefings during this time.

“I’ve heard clear, strong, compelling scientifically sound evidence given from experts, ecotourism groups, recreational fishers, local councillors and healthcare professionals about how rivers and wetlands in the Basin are dying.

“The Murray-Darling Basin Plan is world leading cross-borders water policy in a world has officially been declared water bankrupt – but unless the Plan is implemented as it was intended, we’re in real strife,” she added.

HRD recommends viewing the MDBA website and discussion paper, as well as the submission guides prepared by the Murray-Darling Conservation Alliance and the Environmental Defenders Office, available online.