Hundreds of young people in isolated settings in the region will remain in sync with the community thanks to a new grant to creative programs provider Heaps Decent.

This work, one of 16 community initiatives across NSW, is supported by a $10,000 grant from energy infrastructure provider Jemena as part of its latest Community Grants Program and will support Heaps Decent’s activities in youth justice settings and alternative education environments in Dubbo and other regional NSW communities.

For nearly 20 years, Heaps Decent has been helping young people experiencing disadvantage, disrupted education, unstable housing and other barriers to discover the power of creativity through music, visual arts or digital media. For many, it is their first time working with a professional mentor, completing a creative project, or feeling empowered to tell their story on their own terms.

Heaps Decent CEO Tom Peabody said the organisation is focused on supporting “those furthest from the centre of opportunity” through accessible, participation-based creative programs.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Jemena. This funding will help us provide free access to music and creative opportunities for young people who face significant barriers to participating in the arts, from youth justice and alternative education settings to regional communities and our studio programs in Sydney,” he said.

Heaps Decent will also continue addressing challenges such as geographic isolation and limited access to creative infrastructure, ensuring young people have opportunities to engage in professional creative experiences regardless of where they live, he added.

Heaps Decent’s Creative Lead, Adam Bozzetto, worked with a participant in Orana Youth Justice Centre in Dubbo. He said “something shifted” after they finished their first song together.

“From there, he opened up a lot more, not just in his writing but in how he showed up to sessions."

For Tom, these stories demonstrate what can happen when young people are given access to the right support, opportunities and creative mentors.

Tania Coltman, Jemena’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, said local organisations understand where help is needed most.

“We’re pleased to play a small part so that they can deliver practical support on the ground,” she said.

Since the Community Grants Program launched in 2019, Jemena has provided more than $1.01 million to community organisations delivering practical support for vulnerable people, critical relief, education, health, sustainability and social inclusion.