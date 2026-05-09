Local mum Diana Browne celebrated her 85th birthday last weekend by attending the Dubbo theatre production of "Come From Away" with her daughters Michelle Browne and Annette McLean, and granddaughter Belinda McLean.

Diana also spent the day enjoying the zoo with her family, where she previously volunteered for over 10 years.

She is also a proud volunteer at historic Dundullimal Homestead.

Happy birthday, Diana, and Happy Mother's Day to you and all the mums in the region from Dubbo Photo News.