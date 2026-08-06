The new Heritage Plaza currently under construction near the heritage-listed Old Dubbo Gaol is taking shape.

It's part of the development of a new public plaza in front of the gaol, located in the heart of Dubbo’s central business district. It includes an extensive a façade of the Telstra Telephone Exchange that forms the southern side of the plaza, as well as the ornate Post Office colonnade and its stately clock tower.

Dubbo Photo News' photographer Ken Smith snapped this picture to update our readers.