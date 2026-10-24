October is Mental Health Month, and the pressure is on as Dubbo students join thousands of others across the state currently completing HSC written exams.

This year’s theme “A Little Connection Goes a Long Way” highlights how everyday moments of connection can support mental wellbeing, according to national youth mental health organisation “headspace”, which offers some practical tips to help students and their families navigate what can be a very stressful time.

Community Engagement Officer at headspace Dubbo, Taylor Ryan, said while the HSC is obviously an important milestone, the pressure on students often goes well beyond the exams.

“They can be balancing study with work, sport, relationships and family commitments, while also being asked some pretty big questions about ‘what comes next’,” Taylor said.

“Our biggest message to young people is to focus on progress, not perfection. You don’t need to know everything, and one exam or one result doesn’t define you or your future."

Families can show their support in simple ways, Taylor added.

“Supporting someone doesn’t always require the perfect words or a big intervention. Sometimes it’s checking in, having dinner together, going for a drive or simply letting your young person know you’re there if they want to talk.”

•••

Tips for students

• Protect your sleep and energy: Prioritise sleep, regular meals, hydration, movement and genuine breaks. Looking after yourself is part of preparing well.

• Focus on what you can control: You can’t control the exam questions or how others perform. Focus on your preparation, your routine, and the next manageable task.

• Have a plan for panic: If your mind goes blank, pause. Slow your breathing, ground yourself, and focus on one question at a time.

• Reset after each exam: Don’t spend hours comparing or analysing everything. Give yourself a break and turn your attention to what comes next.

• Keep the ATAR in perspective: There are many pathways after school, and young people don’t need to have their entire future mapped out now.

•••

Tips for parents and carers

• Listen before trying to fix the problem.

• Ask your young person what support would actually be useful.

• Avoid making every conversation about study, exams or results.

• Help protect sleep, meals, breaks and downtime.

• Give your young person somewhere they can switch off from HSC pressure.

• Look for significant or persistent changes from what is normal for them, and reach out for support if you’re concerned.

•••

HSC Huddle

Taylor runs “HSC Huddle” with Dubbo Library, a free monthly workshop series combining practical study skills with wellbeing strategies. Sessions continue through December.

“HSC Huddle recognises that getting through Year 12 isn’t just about how much study you do. Looking after your wellbeing is part of preparing well too,” Taylor said.

“We continue the program beyond the start of the exams because the transition doesn’t end when students put their pens down. There’s still finishing school, waiting for results and working out what comes next.”

Adjusting to what comes after the conclusion of formal schooling can take time.

“For years, school has provided structure, routine and a big part of a young person’s identity. When that suddenly finishes, it can take time to adjust,” Taylor said.

“It’s okay not to know exactly what comes next. Work, university, TAFE, apprenticeships and other pathways are all valid, and changing direction later isn’t failure.”

•••

headspace Dubbo is located at 206-214 Macquarie St, Dubbo, and operates Monday to Friday. Call (02) 6941 9023 or by email at hs.dubbo@marathonhealth.com.au.

•••

If you need support...

In an emergency, call 000.

Lifeline Crisis Support – 13 11 14

Kids Helpline – 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue – 1300 22 4636

13 YARN – 13 92 76

MensLine Australia – 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service – 1300 659 467