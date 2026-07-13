An excited group of around 60 people enjoyed the opening night performance by visiting Hudsons Circus thanks to the organisation’s ongoing generous support of local charity Capes4Kids.

Charity founder Heather Rogers could not praise Hudsons Circus enough for providing free tickets for all the children attending in their group, with adults at heavily subsidised prices.

“Hudsons are very good to Capes4Kids. This is the third time we’ve taken kids to Hudsons Circus in this way. They’re our favourite,” Heather said.

“Hudsons Circus know the charity, they know what we do, and they’re really accommodating.”

Heather said children attending the opening night event with Capes4Kids had lots of fun, enjoying the show with glowsticks, popcorn, bags and beanies provided by BBF Industrial and Repco, followed by a backstage tour and time with acrobats and entertainers.

“It’s quite a cool experience for them. We’ve got kids aged between 18 months and 13 years old, and some are going through medical treatments,” Heather added.

Dubbo Photo News’ photographer, Ken Smith, stopped by and snapped some of the happy participants and performers at the Cape4Kids circus visit.

From small beginnings in 2014 in Canberra, as of April this year, Capes4Kids have now gifted just over 102,000 free superhero capes to sick children across 180 hospitals.

The capes can be worn as the young patients undergo treatments and procedures and serve as an emotional support in difficult times.

Heather’s team consists entirely of volunteers who make and distribute the capes across the country. Capes are made with materials that have been donated by the public or purchased through donations. A very generous donation by the Mounties Group last year has covered the cost of delivering the capes to hospitals and medical facilities.

Now based in Dubbo, Heather has also overseen the introduction of a registered education program called Students Sew4Kids which involves school students learning how to sew capes for the program.

Volunteers are welcome to join the program. Further information is available from the organisation’s website at www.capes4kidsaustralia.com.au.

A huge shout out to Hudsons Circus, too, for supporting the local community during their current Dubbo tour. There is still time to visit the circus at Ollie Robbins Oval; Hudsons will be performing up to and including July 19. For more details, visit their website at www.hudsonscircus.com.au.