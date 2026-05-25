The old adage “many hands make light work” was never truer when you look at how the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod comes together. A dedicated committee does the hard yakka of planning and coordinating the annual event, supported by the assistance of professional adjudicators who have the most difficult role – adjudicating the hundreds of entries.

With the Eisteddfod just a few sleeps away, Dubbo Photo News takes a look at those tasked with adjudicating the entries in this year’s competition.

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Piano and Strings

Former Dubbo local Gareth Jones graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music in 2003 with a Bachelor of Music in piano and a Master’s degree in Music studies. During this time, he successfully sat for his Associate diploma in piano, achieving a distinction and then completed his Licentiate diploma the following year.

Since then, Gareth has recorded four albums of piano music including one original album – Illustrations in 2020 – and has become a regular adjudicator for the Sunshine Coast Junior Eisteddfod and the Queensland Piano Competition. Gareth is currently the Head of Performance Music at Sheldon College in Brisbane, which won an award in 2025 for The Best Performing Arts School in Australia.

Gareth conducts choirs, string and concert orchestras while also arranging for these groups. He also plays cello and clarinet for leisure, as well as his piano teaching duties, and examines piano students for the Australian Music Examinations Board.

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Woodwind, Brass and Bands

Dr Jodie Blackshaw is a composer, educator, and researcher with more than 30 years of experience in wind symphony music and music education. Her work combines composition, pedagogy, and advocacy, with her contributions widely recognised through performances, research, and international presentations.

An award-winning composer and respected clinician, Jodie is known for her innovative educational approaches and commitment to expanding diverse and inclusive repertoire.

Her leadership within the wind music community and dedication to mentoring young musicians and educators have made her an influential voice in both artistic and educational settings.

Through her work as a composer, speaker, and advocate, Jodie continues to foster creativity, accessibility, and meaningful engagement in music education and performance.

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Vocal and Choral

With nearly 40 years of teaching experience, Benjamin Oxley has helped many students achieve vocal freedom.

His students have achieved numerous exam, scholarship and competition successes, including recording contracts, West End musicals, entry into tertiary institutions, professional work with opera companies, musical theatre and film credits.

He has taught at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and also had a private studio in London.

Benjamin is an experienced adjudicator in vocal and choral, having adjudicated throughout Australia as well as the National Eisteddfod. He has his own music studio in Sydney.

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Dance

Born in Adelaide, Stefaan Morrow began his training in classical ballet at age nine, under the tutelage of Tatiana Slezenova and Terry Simpson. He commenced further study at the New Zealand School of Dance on full scholarship in 2012.

Stefaan joined the Singapore Dance Theatre in 2014 and toured across Asia, performing a wide range of classical and contemporary pieces from notable choreographers such as George Balanchine, Nils Christe, Natalie Weir and Ma Cong.

In 2016, Stefaan commenced work with Theatre Pforzheim in Germany, where he stayed for two years, touring and performing in numerous dance galas with companies from across Europe and beyond. He then accepted a contract with the contemporary company Zfin Malta Dance Ensemble, performing in Malta and Germany, before moving back to Adelaide in 2019.

Since returning he has been contracted with Lewis Major Projects performing in many professional shows, including at the Adelaide Festival, and most recently completed national and international tours in 2024/25.

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The 2026 Dubbo Eisteddfod takes place from June 2-21. Tickets go on sale for group dance on Wednesday, May 27 and for all other performances on Friday, May 29. You can even buy a season pass for the grand sum of $50 if you don’t want to miss any of the action.

Full details of the program and a link to purchase season passes can be found on the event website at dubboeisteddfod.org.au