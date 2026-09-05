“Ars gratia Artis” – art for art’s sake – as the old Latin phrase goes, is a universal truth that is definitely going to be on show at Dubbo South Public School’s upcoming Artist in Residence Showcase event.

Entitled “Trailblazing Creativity in the Arts”, this inaugural spectacular next week, will highlight the creative talent that has been unleased in the students from the school’s inaugural Artists in Residence program. For those who want to help this initiative out in a practical way, they are also launching a raffle to fund the highly-successful program into the future, a spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News.

“The Artist in Residence Showcase is a dynamic celebration of imagination, collaboration, and artistic innovation by our students,” the spokesperson enthused.

“For the first time, our school community will experience an interactive fusion of music and visual arts, showcasing how the Artist in Residence initiative is inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers,” they added.

Fear not, the event is not a static display of creative works by the pupils, but will also include an interactive multi-sensory performance organised by the musical artist in residence incorporating pop icons, the spokesperson revealed.

“Step into a vibrant space where student creativity comes to life, the event features Stage 1–3 high-performance choirs mentored by Macquarie Conservatorium CEO, Paul Young, alongside an energetic high school rock band.

“Attendees will enjoy innovative renditions of ‘Skater Boy’ by Avril Lavigne, ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift, and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ by Justin Timberlake.”

Parents and visitors will also see a curated gallery of student work; as a raffle by the P&C featuring artworks by renowned Visual Artists in Residence, Vicki Aland, Olivia Tisdell, and Susy Yaghjian will be up for grabs.

“These original pieces, created onsite, are not only beautiful, but are a catalyst for sustaining creative opportunities for years to come,” the spokesperson said.

“Families and the wider community are invited to be part of this innovative event, where creativity, collaboration, and excellence will converge,” they concluded.

The event is on Monday, September 7, from 2pm in the Dubbo South Public School Library with entry only a gold coin donation. Raffle tickets are also available at: www.raffletix.com.au/dubbosouthart2026

For more information, call the School on 6882 2529.