A special free community event will take place early next month in Dubbo dedicated to honouring loved ones and supporting those living with dementia.

Dubbo Dementia Alliance (DDA) and the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) will combine to host the inaugural Dubbo Memory Walk on Sunday, August 9, at the Botanical Gardens.

The morning will start with some speeches at the Memorial Avenue at the gardens, and a briefing before participants enjoy a gentle walk around the area, which also includes the beautiful and calming Shoyoen Japanese Gardens. A healing ceremony will follow, then a community barbecue by local Macquarie Rotarians and live music.

Dubbo Photo News recently sat down with Bruce McDermaid from DDA and Trudy Hanson OAM from NALAG to talk about the event.

Bruce said the Memory Walk is about emphasising memory loss but also the memory of grief, something which connects both organisations.

“Dementia Walks have been a part of the dementia community nationally for a long time,” Bruce explained.

“We had one in Dubbo three years ago, and it was very successful, and when Trudy mentioned doing another walk here, I jumped at the chance to support it.”

Trudy said the Memory Walk is a natural progression from NALAG’s existing work hosting dementia support groups.

“Memories are everything when you look at dementia and when you look at grief,” she said.

“What we're looking at is just having this community event where we can get out there and showcase both these organisations and what we're trying to do in those dementia, loss and grief areas,” she added.

The event is open to everyone of any age, and some people may wish to bring their loved ones living with dementia along for a gentle walk in the fresh air, Trudy said.

The healing ceremony after the walk will support those who have been bereaved through suicide, she added.

Around 30 people have already registered to attend the Dubbo Memory Walk, Bruce said, and they expect more will express interest as the event approaches.

Bruce said there is a growing need for information and support for those living with dementia and their carers and loved ones.

“I've noticed certainly in the last month a lot of individuals have contacted me either through the through the [DDA] Facebook page or directly on the phone,” he said, indicating they often don’t know where to turn for help.

“That's why we set up the [Dubbo Dementia] Alliance up in the first place, because there is not that link between the services available and the people who need them,” he added.

Grief support specialist NALAG, approaching its 50th anniversary next year, has also noticed a huge increase in referrals.

“This year we have had almost a 50 per cent incease in referrals, and 45 per cent in actual occasions of service for things like grief support,” Trudy said.

Further information about the event is available at www.nalag.org.au/memorywalk. Information about DDA meetings can be found under MONDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

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If you need support, these organisations may be able to assist:

Grief Support: 13 000 GRIEF (13 000 474 33) or nalag.org.au

Dubbo Dementia Alliance: facebook.com/dubbodementiaalliance

National Dementia Helpline: 1800 100 500 or dementia.org.au

Lifeline:13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au