Angry politicians and stakeholders have demanded answers from the Federal Government in the wake of the Inland Rail announcement on May 6.

Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey said the government has “killed” a project critical to the development of Australia’s sustainability and sovereignty.

“This decision is a huge betrayal of regional Australia It throws away the $3.5 billion already spent on this critical project which is approximately 17 per cent complete,” Mr Chaffey said.

“Conservative estimates put the pre-construction sunk cost north of Parkes alone at $500 million to $1 billion – every dollar unrecoverable; more than 160km of upgraded track between Narrabri and North Star – which has been completed and operational since 2023 – is now a spur to nowhere, disconnected at both ends and generating no commercial value,” he added.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says the Albanese Government needs to provide answers after it scrapped the multi-billion-dollar freight project that was poised to connect productive farming businesses and communities across the country.

“NSW Farmers policy supported Inland Rail because moving freight more efficiently matters to farm businesses, regional communities, and the prosperity of the nation,” Mr Martin said.

“But governments can’t ask rural and regional communities to carry the burden of disruptive construction, then just change direction without accountability.

“If Inland Rail is being ‘refocused’, then fairness for landholders, clarity for affected businesses, and genuine freight capacity upgrades must be the non-negotiables.”

NSW Nationals Leader and Shadow Minister for Regional NSW Gurmesh Singh said both the Minns and Albanese Governments lack any sort of vision for our regions.

“To further cut supply chains during not only a drought, but a fuel and fertiliser shortage crisis is total mismanagement,” Mr Singh said.

“The Inland Rail project was far more than just a freight corridor; it was a driver of investment and jobs across regional NSW. A window of opportunity that has been slammed shut by the Labor Government.”

NSW Nationals Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Western NSW, Kevin Anderson, said the decision to abandon this project is a disaster for regional and Western NSW.

“Federal Labor are robbing our regions, particularly Western NSW, to pay Victoria, because the Minns Labor Government doesn’t have a long-term plan for infrastructure in NSW,” Mr Anderson said.

Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan said the decision to effectively abandon the northern extension of Inland Rail is a devastating blow to Moree and the wider north-west of NSW.

“This is a project that was meant to transform freight efficiency, unlock investment, and support agricultural producers, yet Mr Albanese and his Labor mates have now walked away from delivering it in full,” Mr Moylan said.

“This will add to the growing uncertainty around the Moree Special Activation Precinct, which was also sold to the community on the promise of jobs, connectivity and long-term regional growth.”