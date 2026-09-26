Nine Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students recently celebrated their graduation from the IPROWD (Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery) program at TAFE NSW Dubbo, a program which aims to boost community representation in law enforcement.

As a major milestone on their journey toward careers in policing, the Dubbo cohort travelled from as far away as Mullumbimby, Lake Cargelligo, Gillieston Heights, Bonville, Narromine, Ballina, and Cowra to study.

Among them was Kolarah Newman, a local Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman who joined the program to pursue her dream of working in policing and enabling positive change for her community.

After graduating from school in 2025, Kolarah decided to explore IPROWD to see if joining the police force was right for her.

“I’ve always had a passion for joining the police; mainly so I can help make change,” Kolarah explained.

“Throughout IPROWD, I have met many people within communities and received an insight of how they want to make a change, which has inspired me more,” Kolarah added.

Graduates spent six months developing the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to pursue careers in the justice system, with pathways into the NSW Police Force and Australian Federal Police a key focus of the program.

“A big lesson IPROWD has taught me is that anything is possible. It’s given me the opportunity to discover many pathways which will help me decide the specific career I want to go into,” Kolarah revealed.

The course has, she said, opened her eyes to her potential.

“Enrolling in IPROWD was the best decision I’ve made for myself; it’s been truly life-changing,” Kolarah enthused.

“I am proud to have met such amazing people along the way, and am proud to be a role model to not only my younger family, but all young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” she concluded.

Now in its 17th year, IPROWD offers Culturally-tailored support to students Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to pursue careers in law enforcement and other areas of the justice system.

The TAFE NSW Dubbo program was delivered through a block-release model, making it more accessible to students from regional and remote communities across NSW.

Students completed six one-week blocks of face-to-face learning at the campus, where they strengthened their interpersonal skills alongside their peers and built connections with local police officers, Elders, and the wider community.

Between the blocks at Dubbo, students completed online coursework and assessments, receiving support from their nearest TAFE NSW campus.

IPROWD Project Officer Kylie Giusti said while the program gave students practical skills, it also helped them grow in confidence.

“IPROWD is about seeing our students recognise their own strengths, build confidence, and feel proud of who they are and what they can achieve,” Ms Giusti said.

“We want our students knowing they not only have something valuable to contribute to community, but that they have the skills, Cultural strength, and confidence to make a real difference in policing and law enforcement,” she concluded.

More than 1200 students overall have participated in IPROWD since it began, with many going on to have successful and meaningful careers in policing and law enforcement.