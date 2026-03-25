Finding a job that you are happy to go to in the morning is a career dream for most people. For Isaiah, a proud Wiradjuri man from Dubbo, that goal has become a reality at Inland Petroleum. His path to stable employment wasn't walked alone, however, supported by Terri-Lee Barker from Social Futures’ Inclusive Employment Australia (IEA) program.

The specialist disability employment program supports people with disability, injuries or health conditions to prepare for, find and maintain work, and grow their career.

Diagnosed with Autism and Asperger’s in 2009, Isaiah made a conscious choice to be open about his disability on his job applications.

"I was being honest," he explained.

Despite his honesty and work ethic, Isaiah felt that seeing 'disability' on a resume stopped many employers from making the call to him.

With support from Terri-Lee, Isaiah was able to rebuild confidence, motivation, and self-worth. She helped Isaiah reconnect with his Aboriginal heritage and linked him with local community services, cultural supports and wellness programs. She also encouraged him to participate in self-esteem and confidence guidance courses, supporting his dedication to personal growth.

“Isaiah continued to show up. He was dedicated, determined, and committed to being the best version of himself,” Terri-Lee said.

Assisted with updating his resume and cover letter, Isaiah was also prepared for job applications, interviews, upskilling and locating new employment, and he was successful in obtaining work with Inland Petroleum

“After applying, I was interviewed straight away and then I was hired days later,” Isaiah said.

Working as a Console Operator across multiple Inland Petroleum sites in Dubbo, Isaiah says it is the social aspect of his role that he enjoys the most.

"Meeting people, just going to work in general... it gives me something to wake up to every morning," he says.

"I’ve been there nearly three months now... and I want to stay for as long as possible."

Social Futures’ IEA will continue to support Isaiah with regular ongoing on-the-job supports as he moves forward on his employment journey.

A key part of the IEA program involves working with local businesses to shift perceptions of disability. Terri-Lee noted that while many local employers in Dubbo are very supportive, there is still work to do in breaking down stigmas surrounding the word "disability."

"It’s important to have a conversation, to find out what a person’s abilities are and how they can be accommodated. Because if you don’t, you might just be letting go an incredible asset to your business," Terri-Lee concluded.

Further information about Social Futures’ IEA program can be found on the organisation’s website.