You know your community has indeed “made it” when leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro develops a MONOPOLY game about you!

Yes, the first-ever MONOPOLY: Dubbo Edition, officially launched earlier this week, transforming the region’s most recognisable landmarks, local businesses and favourite attractions into MONOPOLY properties.

Mr Monopoly was on hand at the formal launch of the locally-themed game on Wednesday, October 7, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) – which just happens to be one of the properties featured on the exclusive Dubbo Edition board.

With a roll of the dice, locals can own their favourite Dubbo locations including Dundullimal Homestead, the Wellington Caves, and even the Old Dubbo Gaol.

Other spots and businesses that have made the iconic board include Lake Burrendong, Victoria Park, Shoyoen Japanese Garden, JW House, The Clock Tower, Total Tabletop, Dubbo Escape Room, Dubbo RSL Memorial Club, Macquarie Regional Library, Burgun & Williams Optometrists, Kings Hall Jewellers, The Establishment Bar, Burrendong Botanical Gardens, Dubbo Visitor Information Centre, Dubbo Observatory, The University of Sydney School of Rural Health, Fletcher International Exports, Macquarie River, Dubbo Motor Group, Dubbo Heritage Railway Station, All Trans Mechanical, and Fletchers Big Boomerang Logistics.

Dubbo Dental, Chill-Rite and Daikin are the listed utilities on the board, The Tye Dye Project is a Chance item, and the Highway Maintenance Fund and Dubbo Community Fund are the tax items.

The new MONOPOLY: Dubbo Edition was developed by Winning Moves, the company behind official regional Monopoly editions, under licence from Hasbro. The team has spent months collaborating with residents, council representatives, community organisations and local businesses to create an edition that authentically represents the Dubbo region.

Lily Slaviero from Winning Moves said Dubbo had been at the top of their list for most requested areas and they were thrilled to make the Dubbo Edition a reality.

“We’ve finally been able to highlight all that makes the town special, particularly shining a light on Dubbo’s historical landmarks and hidden gems,” she said.

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Cr Josh Black said our own homegrown Monopoly edition was a fun way to show off what makes this region special.

“[It] means the places our community loves get put on the map for people right across the country. It’s the kind of thing that families can sit around the table and enjoy together,” he added.

“I would encourage everyone to grab a copy, have a look and see how many of their favourite spots made the board.”

Copies of the game can be purchased from local retail outlets.