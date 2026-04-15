Central West Aboriginal artist Nathan Peckham’s recently completed corporate creation features a Jabiru flying over a winding river, symbolising the agency’s role in protecting and monitoring water resources.

The river and Jabiru together highlight how communities depend on healthy waterways, with these communities shown as horseshoe-shaped symbols around waterholes.

Jabiru tracks in the background represent NRAR’s presence across NSW, while the cracked earth recalls the risks if water isn’t properly managed.

The NRAR is the government body charged with regulating and enforcing NSW water laws as they relate to commercial and government users. Their work is mostly to do with water licences issued for irrigation and other uses in rural and regional areas.

Permanent staff are located at both Orange and Dubbo and throughout other areas of the Central West.