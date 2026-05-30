Dubbo artist Jack ‘Fishdog’ Randell, also known as FishdogJack, will host an open studio in Geurie this weekend, giving locals and visitors the chance to view and purchase original paintings, drawings and other studio pieces, direct from the artist’s collection.

The event will take place at the Fishdog Studio, on the corner of Hill and Mitchell Streets, Geurie, on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, between 9am and 2pm.

“I haven’t opened my studio to the public since 1995, so there’s a good opportunity for folk to purchase some art to start or add to their own collection,” Jack said of the Geurie event.

The well-known creative, whose practice includes painting, drawing, video, public art murals and exhibition curation, has exhibited widely in Australia and internationally and won several awards and artist residencies during his career.

Following an inspired artist residency at Hill End in 2003, Jack sold his design and signwriting business to pursue a full-time art studio career.

Jack has also tackled plenty of public murals and a solo exhibition of large-scale video paintings at Carriageworks in Sydney was followed by a residency at Artspace in 2009. International collaborations and residencies in Germany and Spain led to another solo exhibition in Barcelona and then Minokamo Culture Forest Museum in Japan.

Jack’s developing body of the “National Life and Landscapes” series of over 20 collaborative artworks has engaged over 1500 participants worldwide. His exhibition “Animal Studies” of paintings and drawings held in Dubbo and Sydney was also a great success, breathing “Animality” or “person-ality” as a species depiction and portraits of very relatable animals in our environment.

A strong favourite from that exhibition is the large Rhino titled “Agency” that is now proudly displayed in the departure lounge at Dubbo Regional Airport, with thanks to two local entrepreneur developers who purchased the work for public exhibition.