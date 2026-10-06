Former treasurer and prime minister Paul Keating may not have been everyone’s cup of tea but he certainly had a flare for quips, wry observations, and cutting political invective.

Celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime political operator, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) hosts “The Gospel According to Paul” next Wednesday evening, October 7.

Presented by Soft Tread Enterprises, the hit production stars celebrated writer, actor and satirist Jonathan Biggins as former PM Paul Keating in a funny and insightful theatrical experience that has entertained audiences across Australia.

Written by Biggins, The Gospel According to Paul takes audiences on a hilarious trip down memory lane, exploring the life, achievements and the larger-than-life personality of one of Australia's most influential and outspoken leaders, DRTCC Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator, Tiffany Rowland said.

"Jonathan Biggins has become synonymous with Paul Keating through his work in The Wharf Revue, and we're excited to welcome this popular show back to Dubbo, complete with fresh takes on some of Keating’s more recent moments in the spotlight,” Tiffany said.

"Whether you're a political enthusiast or simply looking for a great night out, The Gospel According to Paul promises plenty of laughs and more than a few memorable moments," she added.

Packed with intelligence, satire and cutting wit, the performance follows Keating's rise through the Labor Party, his landmark economic reforms, his passion for Australian identity, and his continuing place in the nation's political history.

Tickets are available from drtcc.com.au, by phone at 6801 4378, or from the DRTCC Box Office.