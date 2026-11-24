Kelpie trainer extraordinaire, Gary White, was simply following in his famous father’s ways when he took-up his trade, but now he has a new take on a very ancient craft.

An Australian champion sheepdog handler and breeder, he has just released an online working dog training program that teaches you how to teach your dog, from novice to natural, whether you’re in Narromine or Narrandera.

The eight times national and 22 times state-holder sheepdog handler has travelled all over the world teaching dog schools for everywhere from France to Finland, distilling this knowledge into a package of courses on all you need to know.

“It’s about moving with the times, there’s both video and then there’s video and there’s also visual-commentary as well,” Gary revealed.

"I launched it online in July and it’s very comprehensive, there's nine different components, and you can buy one or buy the lot,” he added.

With dog-breeding in his blood, he’s been working with our canine companions since only a child growing up on the family farm. He now runs one of the oldest kelpie studs in Australia that his dad started more than 60 years ago.

“I grew up at Nyngan on a sheep/cattle farm and basically followed in my father’s footsteps, John White, who was a kelpie working dog competitor, and who also worked with horses.”

“I now live at Geurie where I run White’s Kelpie Stud and have been dog training and competing for 30 years,” Gary explained.

First winning major events while only in his twenties, he then started offering training courses and does about 30 schools per year, not just locally, but around the world where the Australian kelpie has become the industry standard.

“As I was doing well, I got a lot of interest, not just in Australia, and so I go around and do working dog schools showing people how to get the best out of their working dogs,” Gary said.

“I’ve done them in plenty of other countries also, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Wales, Scotland, and England.”

With a lifetime in the industry, he also comes down on the side of the Aussie all-rounder in the great debate about which breed makes the best sheep-herder.

“Border collies and kelpies are the two most used breeds around the world.

“I believe the kelpie is better though, because of their versatility to do the work in both the paddock and in the yard, they do both well.”

If anyone should know, it would be Gary White! As well as his many other honours, he is also an elite judge and trials in all of the biggest events across the country and recently ran the Australian Utility Championships in Nyngan.

“In the end, dogs are a necessary tool to make life a lot easier for farmers,” Gary said.

“They do the work that we therefore don’t have to, and kelpies are the best dogs for doing that,” he concluded.