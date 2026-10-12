Local conveyancer Kirin Khatra is over the moon following her business Kilara & Associates recently taking out a major regional business award.

The firm’s commitment to helping people through some of life's biggest property moments saw Kilara & Associates take out the Excellence in Professional and Business Services Award at the inaugural Narromine Region Business Awards.

For principal director Kirin, the award is particularly special because it comes from the regional community that she and her family now call home.

“Winning this award means so much to me because it represents the people and community we get to work with every day,” Kirin said.

“Behind every property transaction there is a person or a family making a really big decision. Our job is to make sure they feel supported, understand what is happening and know they have someone in their corner.”

Established nine years ago, the business initially operated from Penrith until Kirin married a local man five years ago and relocated to regional NSW, bringing her business with her and establishing a new home in the Dubbo and Narromine region.

What started as a personal move has grown into something much bigger. Today, Kirin and Kilara & Associates assist clients across NSW, with a growing focus on supporting people throughout Dubbo, Narromine and the wider Central West.

“I love that we can provide a professional NSW-wide service while still having that personal, regional feel,” Kirin said.

“Our clients aren't file numbers. They're people buying their first home, selling to make their next move, investing for their family's future or starting a completely new chapter.”

One of Kirin's biggest priorities has been changing the way people experience conveyancing. Legal language and property contracts can be overwhelming, particularly for someone buying their first home.

Kirin believes good conveyancing should make the process feel simpler, clearer and more human.

“People shouldn't feel embarrassed to ask questions. Buying or selling property is a huge financial decision and our clients deserve to understand exactly what is happening.”

“If we can take some of the stress out of the process and help someone feel excited and confident about their next move, then we have done our job.”

Winning the award at the inaugural sold-out Narromine Region Business Awards on August 1 was a proud achievement and a reminder of how far the journey has come, Kirin said.

“Five years ago I was creating a new life in regional NSW. Now I get to raise my family here, run my business here and help other local families build their own futures through property,” she said.

“To be recognised within the community where I live, raise my family and grow my business is incredibly special. This really feels like a win that belongs to our team, our clients and the community that has supported us.”