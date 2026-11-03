Did you know that a child who can't hear the teacher doesn't just miss the lesson? They fall behind, withdraw, and often get the blame when the real problem is a blocked or infected ear nobody has checked.

For more than a decade, the Dubbo and District Parent Support Group for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired has provided a bus that has been travelling to schools across the region and finding those children.

The Hear our Heart Ear Bus Project began in 2012, when three local women decided the region's gap in ear health services was theirs to fix. Local tradies then gave more than 500 hours of their own time to build the bus. It now carries a sound-treated testing booth to 38 schools and early learning centres from Dubbo to Nyngan, and every check is free.

The project is volunteer-run and receives no government funding despite the efforts of MPs and mayors across the region. Now the Hear our Heart Ear Bus needs the community's help to stay on the road, and a Will could just be the way to do that.

On Wednesday, November 11, Leo Law will host a Charity Wills Day at 41 Church Street, Dubbo. Locals can get a professional legal Will prepared by a qualified solicitor, and $200 from every booking goes straight to the Ear Bus.

Leo Law has cut its usual fee and is donating those funds to the cause.

Hear our Heart volunteer directors Donna Rees and Rachel Mills have seen the enormous impact the program has made, not only to the children but to schools, families and speech therapists who refer to the bus.

“Losing our service will mean families will have to travel to Mudgee to have a free hearing test. We can’t lose this service,” Rachel said.

“Each $200 will help to pay our staff wages who deliver our life-changing service.”

Leo Law spokesperson Eliza Woodhead said the business is proud to support this local project.

"It’s important to us to support local projects that make a real difference in our community,” she explained.

“The Ear Bus Project provides an invaluable service, and we are proud to support them through our Charity Wills Day.”

Bookings are essential and will close on Wednesday, November 4. Phone Leo Law on (02) 5836 7080.

For more details about the Hear our Heart Ear Bus project, and how your tax-deductible donation can help keep the wheels on that bus rolling, visit hearourheart.org.