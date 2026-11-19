Local lovers of contemporary romantic comedy fiction may want to drop down to Macquarie Regional Library’s Dubbo branch to hear author Leesa Ronald chat about her newest novels.

Raised on a sheep property near Orange, Ronald’s works typically feature highly-relatable protagonists, sharp banter, and a blend of emotional depth with laugh-out-loud comedy.

The author will talk about her two latest fiction books, Power Moves and Match Fit, on Saturday November 21, from 1–2pm.

She has now written three contemporary fiction novels including her first, Special Delivery, and typically draws on her professional experience, love of storytelling and sharp sense of humour writing contemporary romantic comedies featuring relatable characters, witty dialogue and plenty of heart.

Leesa previously visited Dubbo Library for an author talk about her debut novel in 2025, so it was great to have her return to talk about her latest novels Power Moves and Match Fit this year, Macquarie Regional Library Manager Kathryn McAlister said.

“If you are a fan of Emily Henry and Nina Kenwood’s books you are going to love Leesa Ronald’s books,” Ms McAlister said.

“The author talk with Leesa Ronald is a great chance to get together with other book lovers and hear Leesa talk about the stories behind her stories, how she writes, and her two latest novels,” she added.

The author talk with Leesa Ronald is free to attend however, bookings are preferred. Bookings and more information are available at mrl.nsw.gov.au/events or contact the Dubbo Library at 6801 4510.